Teens hailed as heroes after jumping into pond, rescuing man from submerged car

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Two teens are being hailed as heroes after jumping into a pond to rescue a man from his submerged car. The car ran off the highway following a multicar crash.
Davis Laughlin and Nathaniel Oakes showed Channel 2's Tom Regan where the car came to rest after it rolled into a pond Thursday in Coweta County.
They were returning home from a civil air patrol meeting when they came upon the crash and jumped out to help.
In the dark, the teens could not see the tire marks left by the runaway car, but they could make out the taillights in the water.
The teens discuss the moment they knew they needed to take quick action, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:30 p.m.
