Teen who says she was expelled after reporting sex assault, now suing district

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A Fayette County teenager who says she was expelled after she reported being sexually assaulted by another student at school has now filed a lawsuit.
She's suing the school district and several school officials.
A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit called the National Women's Law Center filed the complaint in federal court on Friday on the student's behalf.
"What we're alleging is that the school violated Title IX, which is a federal law that says that you have to prevent and address sex discrimination which includes sexual harassment and assault in school," said National Women's Law Center's Director of Educational Equity & Senior Counsel Adaku Onyeka-Crawford.
