Teen killed in crash just one day after getting accepted into Marines

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A recent high school graduate whose dream was to be in the Marines died in a car accident just one day after being accepted into the military, his family says.
Christopher Loper, 20, was killed in the crash in Cobb County Sunday.
Channel 2's Chris Jose spoke with Loper's grandmother and sister about their loss.
We'll have their emotional interview about a young man whose dream was to serve his country, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
