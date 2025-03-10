Teen dies in UTV crash in GA, driver suspected of DUI

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A teen who was a passenger in a UTV died in a rollover crash, Georgia State Patrol reported.

The driver, who suffered serious injuries, was suspected of driving under the influence. They were airlifted to Memorial Hospital.

Troopers said they responded around 7:29 p.m. Saturday to a private drive off Brannen Road. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned off the shoulder of the private drive.

The Grice Connect reported the teen who died was 14 years old.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene. GSP said it is an active investigation, so charges are pending.

