Teen accused of killing man outside country club won't be released on bond

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County Superior Court judge denied bond to a teen charged with murdering a man outside a metro Atlanta country club.

Police say then-17-year-old Jayden Myrick shot and killed Christian Broder, who was waiting on an Uber after he left a Brookhaven wedding reception.

Channel 2 Action News's Tyisha Fernandes was in the Fulton County courthouse when the victim’s father gave an emotional plead to the judge.

“May I remind the court that Myrick violated his probation under overwhelming evidence and he was released to the public by Judge Doris Downs. I just cannot understand why he would be allowed bond and released to the public," Charles Broder said.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the case since the shooting happened July 9 outside the Capital City Country Club.

Broder, his brother and two other people were waiting for an Uber when police say Myrick tried to rob the group and shot Broder.

He died from his injuries almost two weeks later.

Channel 2 investigator reporter Nicole Carr learned Myrick was convicted of robbery a few years ago and served two years in prison.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Doris Downs released Myrick into 24-7 care of a non-profit that was not licensed to do that type of work.

Broder’s family started a petition calling for the judge to step down.

“It obvious it could have been prevented, but it wasn't and that's why we are trying to make a statement,” Charles Broder told Channel 2 Action News in August.

Judge Downs has not addressed her interactions with Myrick.

A preliminary hearing for Myrick has been set for Friday.

