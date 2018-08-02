  • 2nd arrest made in robbery, murder of man outside Capitol City Club

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta Police Department has made a second arrest in the robbery and shooting death of a young father leaving a Brookhaven club last month. 

    Christian Broder, 34, was shot and killed on July 8 outside of the Capitol City Club after attending a wedding reception. He died of his injuries July 21. 

    Police announced Thursday they arrested Torrus Fleetwood, 19, on murder, robbery and firearms charges. Investigators believe he is the driver of a vehicle used in the robbery.

    Police arrested the suspected shooter, Jadyn Myrick, last month. 

