FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta Police Department has made a second arrest in the robbery and shooting death of a young father leaving a Brookhaven club last month.
Christian Broder, 34, was shot and killed on July 8 outside of the Capitol City Club after attending a wedding reception. He died of his injuries July 21.
Police announced Thursday they arrested Torrus Fleetwood, 19, on murder, robbery and firearms charges. Investigators believe he is the driver of a vehicle used in the robbery.
Police arrested the suspected shooter, Jadyn Myrick, last month.
