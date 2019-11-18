0 Team will wear wristbands, helmet stickers in memory of Chase McDaniel

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A local community is remembering a beloved classmate and football player who touched the lives of many across metro Atlanta.

Carrollton High School senior Chase McDaniel died Saturday after a months-long battle with lymphoma cancer.

"My heart hurts for the family, his mom and dad, for our students, our football team. It was just a sad, sad moment when we heard of Chase's passing," Principal David Brooks told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen.

McDaniel's inspiring story captured our hearts in May when he took his date to the prom on the day he was diagnosed. His courage is what his fellow Trojans said they remembered the most about the senior.

"Fight. That's the No. 1 word that comes to mind is how much Chase fought," head football coach Sean Calhoun said.

RELATED STORIES

McDaniel, who wore the No. 42, wasn't well enough to play this season. But before every game, he picked a teammate to wear his jersey.

McDaniel loved his school and returned to class as often as his health allowed. Last month, his classmates elected him one of the homecoming kings.

Through it all, McDaniel never gave up and his parents Kiki and Tracy never lost faith.

"His mom and dad are strong examples of faith and courage. There's a lot to be learned from watching how those two wonderful people dealt with this situation and the battle Chase went through. My heart goes out to them," Brooks said.

Calhoun said each game is dedicated to McDaniel and so far the team is undefeated heading into the second round of the playoffs.

When the Trojans take the field Friday night, each player will have a McDaniel sticker on his helmet and a No. 42 wristband.

"Chase was very humble. He would just want us to go out there and try to win. But all of us to honor him is the least we can do," Calhoun said.

Brooks said the school is working on other plans to remember McDaniel.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.