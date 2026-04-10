DoorDash taking delivery to new heights in metro Atlanta 

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — For years, there’s been many ways to get your food delivered at your doorsteps. DoorDash says they have yet another delivery option for those of you that near Tanger Outlets Locust Grove.

With their partnership with residential drone company, Wing, eligible DoorDash customers in that area can now order from a variety of local and national restaurants and have their items delivered by drone in as little as 20 minutes.

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DoorDash says the initial lineup includes Atlanta favorites such as Molinos Mexican Grill, Koji Japanese Steakhouse, and Sabrosos Mexican Restaurant. To celebrate the launch, eligible consumers in metro Atlanta can get $5 off and a $0 delivery fee on their first $10+ drone order.

The metro Atlanta expansion builds on a growing partnership between DoorDash and Wing. Since first launching together in 2022, the companies have expanded drone delivery to parts of Southwest Virginia, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and the Charlotte region, completing tens of thousands of deliveries.

“Autonomous delivery is an important part of how we’re making local commerce faster, more delightful, and more sustainable,” said Harrison Shih, Head of the DoorDash Drone Program. “We’re excited to introduce drone delivery to metro Atlanta with Wing as we continue to expand our autonomous capabilities and bring new delivery options to DoorDash consumers. By bringing our Wing partnership to a new city, we’re helping local merchants reach more consumers while improving speed and reliability.”

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Eligible customers will see a drone icon in the DoorDash app, where they can browse participating restaurants. If items meet size and weight requirements, costumers with an address in the eligible delivery zone can select drone delivery at checkout and track their order in real time as it arrives.

If you live in Metro Atlanta you can check to see if your eligible for drone delivery here, and those outside the initial service area can join the waitlist to be notified when drone delivery expands to their neighborhood.

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