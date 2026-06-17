Suspects accused of killing, dismembering man ‘had no remorse,’ victim’s father says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A father says a life sentence is not good enough for the two people now charged with murdering his son. He says Douglas County deputies found parts of his son’s body in a reservoir not far from where he was killed.

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Deputies announced Brittany Baker and Mario Barber now face murder in the death of 37-year-old-Jamal Parker. They went before a judge on the charges Tuesday morning,

Parker’s father and uncles were there. They say it wasn’t easy.

“Heart-wrenching. Frustrating,” one uncle said.

The family says they were told Baker and Barber cut Parker’s body up and put part of it in the Dog River reservoir.

“And we can’t even have a regular funeral because of his condition,” Charles Parker, Jamal’s father, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies released pictures of tattoos as they tried to identify a body found in the reservoir in May.

Then we saw deputies searching a home in an upscale community on Langdale Chase for 4 days. They brought out a reciprocating saw, cleaning supplies and air fresheners.

Deputies now believe and Baker and Barber killed Parker in the home.

“I want them to be punished. And I don’t even think a life sentence is good enough,” Charles Parker said.

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Parker’s father told Jones a woman his son used to date called him after seeing the tattoos on the news. The father then gave detectives his DNA and that’s how officers identified his son.

Parker says his son’s killers were brutal.

“It’s the kind of stuff you see on TV, but I mean they... They had no remorse.”

Parker says his son didn’t deserve to lose his life this way. Jamal was a well-known bartender and poured drinks in bars through-out Atlanta.

His father says he was loved by everyone. Except for his killers.

“Justice for Jamal,” the father and his two uncles chanted outside court.

Both Baker and Barber entered not guilty pleas and are being held without bond. Baker has a private attorney. Jones reached out to her but so far has not gotten a response.

Jones previously reported Baker and Barber were arrested in a massive ID fraud and forgery case.

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