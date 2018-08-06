0 Suspected predator comes face-to-face with alleged victims

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News was in court Monday when prosecutors fought to bring new evidence against a suspected predator.

The suspect, Douglas Christian, is accused of attacking at least nine women over several decades. He’s also charged with murder.

Prosecutors allege he preyed on women dating back to the early 1970s, and even used drugs to knock his victims out.

Earlier this year, Christian told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that he was an innocent man. We also reported on his not guilty plea.

But on Monday, a parade of alleged victims gave powerful testimony and shared their stories from the past several decades.

One of the most dramatic moments from the courtroom came from a man who said he trusted Christian.

“To find out that he was raping these girls … don’t shake your head. I hope God forgives you for what you’ve done,” the man said.

Clayton County Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney John Fowler said if Judge Aaron Mason lets it all in, the prosecution plans to put forth evidence that Christian sexually assaulted, or attempted to assault, nine women starting in 1970.

According to Fowler, Christian looked like a bodybuilder and used force. But as he aged, Fowler said, he used drugs to knock his victims out.

