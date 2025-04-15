Suspect with distinctive shades accused of using stolen card at different metro Atlanta banks

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities hope distinctive sunglasses can identify a suspect wanted in connection to a theft case.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted for financial theft in Monroe County is using the stolen credit card in metro Atlanta.

Deputies said the suspect, used the stolen credit card at the Delta Community Credit Union location on Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville.

The following day, officials said he used the stolen credit card at the Delta Community Credit Union location on Riverwood Parkway in Atlanta.

The suspect appears to be using distinct shades to disguise himself. Anyone who recognizes him or has any information is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or Inv. Cody Maples at 478-994-7043 ext. 259.

Tipsters can remain anonymous using the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office app.

