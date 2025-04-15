Sheriff hopes ‘deranged’ suspect spends years in prison after allegedly breaking into kids’ bedroom

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into a child’s bedroom.

Early Monday morning, a Butts County resident contacted the sheriff’s office, after they said a ‘deranged individual’ broke a window of their kids’ bedroom while trying to get into the home.

Deputies said the children’s father went to his bedroom and got his handgun, as the intruder, identified as Abdul Aquil, busted the living room window, trying to get inside the home.

Butts County officials said the homeowner fired his gun but did not hit Aquil, and he ran away. After a brief altercation, deputies were able to find and arrest Aquil.

Sheriff Gary Long said two unfortunate situations occurred during the home invasion.

“We have small children who will be traumatized by this coward’s act for the rest of their lives,” Long said. “The shot fired by the homeowner was unfortunately about eight inches too high, missing the intruder, which would have resulted in his death.”

Long said due to the alleged home invasion, the sheriff’s office is now offering firearms classes for the citizens of Butts County.

“Unless you are prepared to die, I would highly recommend you to find a home in another county to burglarize, because this is not the one,” Long said.

Officials said Aquil is no stranger to this type of crime, as he is currently on probation for a similar crime.

“Hopefully, after this incident he will spend many years in confinement,” Long said.

Aquil was charged with the following:

Burglary

Home invasion

Terroristic threats

Three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree

Criminal damage to property

Obstruction of law enforcement

He remains behind bars at the Butts County Jail.

