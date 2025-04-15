GA woman puts dog leash around toddler’s neck, gives him marijuana joint, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old remains under investigation for child cruelty after authorities said she mistreated a child under her care.

Last year, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office began investigating 24-year-old Brooke Morgan Bestpitch, of Alto. On Dec. 18, 2024, Habersham investigators determined abusive activities took place at a home in Hall County and reached out to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall County investigators said they found evidence that Bestpitch gave a toddler a marijuana joint and allowed the boy to smoke from it. As a result, Bestpitch was arrested on Feb. 6, 2025.

She was charged with reckless conduct and posted a $1,300 bond. Bestpitch was released from jail the following day.

During an ongoing investigation, Hall County deputies got search warrants for her cell phone and Snapchat account. Investigators said they found video and photo evidence of the victim hogtied with belts and yarn. Authorities said they also found a video of the child with a dog leash around his neck and being pulled by Bestpitch, constricting the child’s neck.

The sheriff’s office said it issued an arrest warrant for first-degree child cruelty.

Bestpitch was arrested again, this time at her home in Alto on Friday.

She posted a $11,200 bond and was released from the Hall County Jail on Saturday.

