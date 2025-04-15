North GA school district sending students home during major regional power outage

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of people across north Georgia are reporting major power outages on Tuesday morning.

While the power outage persists, Gilmer County Schools has made the decision to send students home early.

The district previously reported all of its schools being on backup power, but have since decided to begin sending students home at 12 p.m.

Amicalola EMC, which provides electricity to thousands of people across the area, reported a transmission line being down near the Carters Lake dam in Murray County near the Gilmer County line.

As many as 27,000 people across the area were reported to be without power on Tuesday morning.

According to Georgia Power and Amicalola EMC, that number was down to about 10,000 people as of 11:45 a.m.

There is no estimated time when power will be fully restored.

