Northeast GA deputies conduct traffic stop on vehicle; find 2 large tumblers but no liquid inside

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing multiple charges after Georgia deputies said they found more than just liquid inside their tumblers Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 10:14 p.m. on April 12, Franklin County deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Owens Drive and Georgia 17.
Officials said the driver, Jonathan Andrew Goble, tried to drive away. FCSO deputies initiated a PIT maneuver to stop Goble and later arrest him.
Authorities also arrested the passenger, identified as Lacresha Glover.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 19-year-old identified as innocent driver killed when chase suspect crashes
- Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X hospitalized, says he lost control of his face
- Multi-million dollar reward offered for brothers accused of running Mexican drug cartel
Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found two large tumblers containing five pounds of meth with a street value of $170,000.
The pair was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center.
Goble, of Richmond, Kentucky, was charged with the following:
- DUI
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Window tint violation
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Felony fleeing and attempting to elude
Glover, of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, was charged with the following:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of drug-related objects
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group