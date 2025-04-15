Northeast GA deputies conduct traffic stop on vehicle; find 2 large tumblers but no liquid inside

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing multiple charges after Georgia deputies said they found more than just liquid inside their tumblers Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:14 p.m. on April 12, Franklin County deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Owens Drive and Georgia 17.

Officials said the driver, Jonathan Andrew Goble, tried to drive away. FCSO deputies initiated a PIT maneuver to stop Goble and later arrest him.

Authorities also arrested the passenger, identified as Lacresha Glover.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found two large tumblers containing five pounds of meth with a street value of $170,000.

The pair was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center.

Goble, of Richmond, Kentucky, was charged with the following:

DUI

Trafficking methamphetamine

Window tint violation

Possession of drug-related objects

Felony fleeing and attempting to elude

Glover, of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, was charged with the following:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of drug-related objects

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group