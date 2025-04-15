Multi-million dollar reward offered for brothers accused of running Mexican drug cartel

ATLANTA — Federal officials came to Atlanta on Tuesday to announce multi-million dollar rewards for two men they say are responsible for spreading drugs across the U.S.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was at the news conference where rewards were issued for brothers Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga, also known as El Pez, and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, also known as El Fresa.

There is a reward of up to $5 million for the arrest of Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga and up to $3 million for the arrest of Jose Hurtado Olascoaga.

U.S. Department of Justice officials say the brothers are the founders of La Nueva Familia Michoacana, a Mexican cartel that has been spreading drugs across the U.S., including Atlanta.

Both were federally indicted in the Northern District of Georgia in Sept. 2024 on charges of conspiracy to manufacture, import and distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Both men are considered fugitives and are believed to be living in Mexico.

La Familia Nueva Michoacana has now been categorized as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

During the news conference, officials showed large quantities of drugs, as well as cash and other items, including watches that had been confiscated.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury also announced sanctions against Johnny and Jose Hurtado Olascoaga, as well two more their siblings, Ubalto and Adita Hurtado Olascoaga.

