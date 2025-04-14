Suspect shot after stabbing GA officer during medical call

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that left an officer stabbed and a suspect shot.

On Saturday around 8:15 p.m., the parents of 34-year-old Ali Rasheed Washington, of Milledgeville, called 911 for a medical assistance call, the GBI said.

Medical responders and two Milledgeville police officers arrived at the Milledgeville Estates Mobile Home Park.

The GBI said, the two officers went into the home and made contact with Washington.

According to the GBI, Washington charged at the officers, stabbing one of the officers twice.

Officials said the second officer fired two shots, hitting Washington. The injured officer and Washington were taken to the hospital.

The officers’ identities were not released.

Washington is stable and remains in the hospital. Once he’s released, he will be booked into the Baldwin County Jail.





