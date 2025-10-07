Suspect photos released from attack at Falcons tailgate

ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects involved in a robbery at an Atlanta Falcons fans tailgate.

Police released videos of the attack that happened in a parking lot on Northside Drive on Sept. 28. You can see people in the video tailgating in a lot not owned by the stadium for the Falcons versus Washington Commanders game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium across the street.

Police said there was a dispute that led to several people getting attacked and robbed. At one point, one of the victims is pushed to the ground and beaten.

Investigators released photos of the suspects they are looking for. They are in the red boxes. They are also asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting CSGA to 738477 or online here.

Someone with information that leads to an arrest can be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

