Suspect escapes in victim’s car after shooting him in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.
On Friday, just before 7:30 p.m., police were called out to the 1400 block of Campbellton Road Southwest about a person shot.
They arrived at the scene to find a 40-year-old man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the shooting was a result of a carjacking.
The suspect(s) left the scene in the victim’s car before officers arrived.
Police did not provide a description of the victim’s car.
The investigation is ongoing.
