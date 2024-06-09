Suspect escapes in victim’s car after shooting him in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

On Friday, just before 7:30 p.m., police were called out to the 1400 block of Campbellton Road Southwest about a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They arrived at the scene to find a 40-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting was a result of a carjacking.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect(s) left the scene in the victim’s car before officers arrived.

Police did not provide a description of the victim’s car.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Hapeville officer arrested for violating oath, repeatedly using Taser on man in police custody The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Hapeville police officer for violating his oath of office and improper use of force resulting in battery char

©2024 Cox Media Group