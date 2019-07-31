Strict new vaping policy taking effect in Paulding County schools Thursday

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County school district has a new vaping policy after numerous students were caught vaping in the middle and high school last year.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway learned that some students were rushed to the hospital after using the devices, some of which had THC in them.
It's illegal to vape if you're under 18.
The policy starts Aug. 1.
If you're a student and you are caught vaping, the first offense is five days of suspension and the second is 10 days.
The third offense is a long-term suspension and potential expulsion.
We're talking to officials about the new policy, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
