Still going strong, still saving lives: Jimmy Carter helps open newly remodeled clinic

PLAINS, Ga. - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn helped open a new medical clinic in his hometown of Plains this morning.
Even at the age of 93, the former president is actively working to make things better.
Last spring, the doctor who worked in town left, and the clinic closed, leaving residents with no local health care.
So Carter called the Mercer University School of Medicine, alerting them to the critical situation.
“Everybody in rural areas knows about this. Sometimes the big shots that get elected don't remember how the people feel before they're elected,” Carter said.
Mercer remodeled the building, brought in state-of-the-art equipment, hired a doctor and nurse practitioner. And the university's medical faculty and medical students will help with the care.
