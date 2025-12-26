Escaped inmates threatened to kill Lyft driver if she didn’t cooperate, investigators say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say the three inmates that escaped DeKalb County Jail assaulted and then threatened to kill their Lyft driver if she didn’t cooperate.

Officials say an internal investigation into the escape is intensifying, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned.

Days after authorities announced the capture of Stevenson Charles, Yusuf Minor and Naod Yohannes, newly released court documents reveal disturbing new details about how the trio ended up in south Florida.

According to the FBI, the violence began almost immediately after the suspects were picked up by the Lyft driver.

Court records say she felt “uneasy” but continued driving to an undisclosed location where investigators allege one of the men “wrapped a rope around her neck from behind as she struggled to survive.”

FBI agents say the inmates then tied the driver’s hands and forced her into the backseat, ordering her to keep her head down and her eyes closed.

Investigators say she was repeatedly warned not to struggle, or she would be shot. Once in Florida, court documents say the victim tried to escape.

That’s when one of the inmates assaulted her and threatened further violence if she didn’t cooperate.

Investigators say the suspects stole the driver’s credit cards, used them at several locations, and booked an Airbnb in Miramar, about 20 miles from Miami.

Police say Charles, an accused killer, and arson suspect Yohannes later took off in the victim’s car. License plate readers helped officers track them down.

Authorities then returned to the Airbnb where they found Minor, a convicted murderer, along with the victim.

All three men remain at Broward County Jail in Florida as they await their initial appearance in federal court before they will be extradited back to Georgia.

Channel 2 has reached out to Lyft and Airbnb, and both told us they are cooperating with this investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group