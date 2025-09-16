Step-grandmother gets life in prison for murder of GA kids who were starved, kept in cages

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A family member of Elwyn Crocker Jr. and Mary Crocker, two children found buried in shallow graves, pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Tuesday.

WARNING: Details in the story may be disturbing to readers.

Kimberly Wright, the children’s step-grandmother, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, WJCL reported.

The guilty plea removed the chance she would get the death penalty.

Sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies of Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. in December 2018 on their family’s property in Guyton. Authorities say both were 14 when they died roughly two years apart.

The children were homeschooled and never reported missing.

Investigators previously said that Mary was starved, beaten and kept in a dog cage, and her brother faced similar abuse.

Police were summoned multiple times, responding to fights between the adults around them. Child welfare agencies in South Carolina and Georgia investigated.

Reports from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution stated Elwyn Jr. was last seen in November 2016 when he was 14, Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies said. Mary was last seen in October 2018 at age 14.

Three others who were charged in the case have also pleaded guilty: Candice Crocker, Mark Wright and Roy Prater.

The case is ongoing against the children’s father, Elwyn Crocker Sr.

