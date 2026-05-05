State’s largest diaper bank short on deposits

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia’s largest diaper bank isn’t getting enough deposits. The nonprofit Helping Mamas is struggling to meet a growing state-wide need.

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The little ones from the Ivy Kids Early Learning Center in North Fulton County took a field trip on Tuesday to deliver 13,000 new diapers.

Not so long ago, they used to wear them.

“You teach them empathy, you teach them service, and you teach them generosity. This is what our students are showcasing today by making this donation on our behalf,” The center’s Karim Badani said.

It was given to the nonprofit Helping Mamas in Duluth. It’s Georgia’s largest diaper bank, in desperate need of deposits.

“It’s really stressful to see our warehouse empty. We know more is coming in. It’s just that we have to put our families off for another week or two until we can get a delivery. So, it’s stressful,” the nonprofit’s founder, Jamie Lackey, said.

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Lackey says financial giving is down, government grants are down, while the need for metro area families is up by 70%. She says the families they help are struggling with much higher prices for everything.

In April, the nonprofit distributed more than 230,000 free diapers. Now they have another 13,000 to work with.

“That’ll give us about a day’s worth. But it’s a huge help, because every diaper we get in has to go right back out. So, it doesn’t sit here at all. It’ll go out,” Lackey said.

And it’s all thanks to the little ones from the Ivy Kids Early Learning Center.

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