State reaches agreement with BD over toxic emissions

ATLANTA - Georgia has reached an agreement with a sterilization plant in Covington requiring the facility to temporarily suspend operations.
The voluntary consent order, approved by a judge Monday, precluded more forceful action by the state, which had previously sought a restraining order after air testing showed elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing gas, around the plant. The air testing coincided with a leak the state has accused BD of reporting improperly.
BD is one of several sterilizers across the state permitted to use ethylene oxide, which has come under scrutiny since it was reclassified as a carcinogen in 2016.
The agreement struck Monday contains 20 terms of compliance, including a requirement that BD cease all sterilization from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7.
“Today was a step in the right direction...” Say No to ETO activist on this morning’s voluntary settlement between State EPD and BD Bard plant to shut plant down between Oct. 30th and Nov 7th. Details on consent order to reduce #eto emissions in live report at noon @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/icdZpVeteg— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) October 28, 2019
It also says the company must report all unpermitted releases of ethylene oxide, regardless of quantity. State and federal law only requires reporting of leaks 10 pounds or greater.
BD must also reduce emissions by extending the aeration process for sterilized products and limiting the total amount of product sterilized each month.
The company is required to reduce “fugitive emissions,” gas that doesn’t pass through the plant’s pollution controls, to no more than 30 pounds per month, based on a rolling 90-day average.
BD will also submit a new permit application to the state for the installation of additional emission controls.
This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}