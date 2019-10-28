  • Video shows security confronting woman who boarded Delta flight without ID

    Updated:

    For the first time, we are seeing police body camera video after a passenger got onto a Delta flight to Atlanta with no I.D. or boarding pass.

    She held up the flight for hours.

    It happened Oct. 5 when Slyvia Rictor got onto the Delta Air Lines plane in Orlando. When flight attendants figured out she didn’t have a boarding pass, she was kicked off the plane and was met by airline officials and security personnel. 

    When asked for identification, she showed a photo of herself on her cellphone. She later escorted out of the airport.

    Watch the RAW VIDEO of the entire encounter above. 

