Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Georgia Department of Corrections are trying to find a convicted felon after he was released from prison by accident, authorities said.
Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records. He had been in prison since April 2015 and was serving a life sentence, records show.
Munoz-Mendez was released "in error" from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville about noon Friday, department spokeswoman Lori Benoit said Monday in a news release.
It is not clear what led to his release.
"All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez," Benoit said. "The public is reminded to call 911 and do not approach."
Munoz-Mendez is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 186 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact GDC officials at 478-992-5111 or by email at gdc.ciu@gdc.ga.gov.
