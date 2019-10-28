  • Convicted rapist sought after being released from prison ‘in error'

    By: Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Georgia Department of Corrections are trying to find a convicted felon after he was released from prison by accident, authorities said. 

    Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records. He had been in prison since April 2015 and was serving a life sentence, records show. 

    Munoz-Mendez was released "in error" from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville about noon Friday, department spokeswoman Lori Benoit said Monday in a news release. 

    We're talking to officials to learn how this convicted rapist was released, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    It is not clear what led to his release. 

    "All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez," Benoit said. "The public is reminded to call 911 and do not approach." 

    Munoz-Mendez is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 186 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to authorities. 

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact GDC officials at 478-992-5111 or by email at gdc.ciu@gdc.ga.gov. 

    This story was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories