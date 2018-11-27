Stacey Abrams' organization files Georgia elections lawsuit

ATLANTA - Stacey Abrams is back in the spotlight as she voices her concerns about how the mid-term elections were carried out in Georgia.
Working under her new organization, Fair Fight Georgia, Abrams is filing a federal lawsuit that alleges "gross mismanagement" of the election and the larger voter system.
We're digging through the details of the 66-page lawsuit and working to get reaction from the Brian Kemp campaign, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The lawsuit names Georgia’s interim Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden and the State Election Board as defendants. It is asking the courts to step in and force reform of the entire election system.
The lawsuit claims mismanagement and malfeasance at just about every level of the Georgia’s election process under governor-elect Brian Kemp’s tenure as secretary of state.
"We're going to talk today about this lawsuit, which is going to describe and then prove in court how the constitutional rights of Georgians were trampled in 2018 general election,” said CEO of Fair Fight Action, Lauren Groh-Margo.
The lawsuit is one of nearly a dozen other pending federal lawsuits that have been filed before four other federal judges by different Democratic activist groups.
