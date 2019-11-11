Spot in Georgia mountains to see fall leaves 'closed indefinitely' over vandalism

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. - A popular spot in north Georgia to see the fall leaves change colors will be shut down until further notice.
Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests officials said vandals have forced them to close Johns Mountain Overlook Road.
They shared photos of significant damage left behind on the park's Facebook page this weekend, but said some images were too graphic to share.
"This Land is YOUR Land... Don't Trash it!" said in the post.
Rangers and volunteers recently cleaned up three areas of the national forest. Almost 50 bags of trash and over 125 tires were collected.
The U.S. Forest Service asks that all visitors to national parks help keep the public lands clean.
If you are interested in volunteering, you can learn more on the agency's website here.
