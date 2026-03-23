Spencer Strider to miss start of Braves season

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will be without another key starter when the season starts on Friday.

Pitcher Spencer Strider will start the season on the injured list with an oblique strain, according to MLB.com.

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The Braves have not said how serious the strain appears to be or how much time Strider will miss. But it’s another hit for the Braves pitching staff.

Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrop had elbow surgery in February and their timetable to return hasn’t been set. Joey Wentz will miss the season with torn ACL in his right knee. AJ Smith-Shawver is still recovering from Tommy John surgery last season.

Right now, the starting rotation options will be down to Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes.

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