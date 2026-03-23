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Spencer Strider to miss start of Braves season

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 16: Spencer Strider #99 of the Atlanta Braves holds the ball used to strikeout Addison Barger #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays, his 500th career strikeout, in the fifth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 16, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) (Cole Burston/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will be without another key starter when the season starts on Friday.

Pitcher Spencer Strider will start the season on the injured list with an oblique strain, according to MLB.com.

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The Braves have not said how serious the strain appears to be or how much time Strider will miss. But it’s another hit for the Braves pitching staff.

Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrop had elbow surgery in February and their timetable to return hasn’t been set. Joey Wentz will miss the season with torn ACL in his right knee. AJ Smith-Shawver is still recovering from Tommy John surgery last season.

Right now, the starting rotation options will be down to Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes.

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