Kyle Farmer comes home to the Braves: ‘It’s kind of surreal’

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — He grew up playing high school football and baseball at Marist, played college baseball at the University of Georgia, and after playing nine years in the majors, Kyle Farmer is finally back home.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo reports Farmer will be suiting up for the home team after he found out this weekend he made the Braves’ opening day roster.

His baseball journey has come full circle.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing here towards the end my career,” Farmer said.

Some might say it’s perfect timing. Others might say it’s fate.

The 35-year-old utility player says it’s a little bit of both.

“My grandmother passed away this off season, and she’s a huge baseball fan. She watched all my minor league games, all my major league games. And this is kind of weird, but she said, before you’re done playing, you’re going to play in Atlanta. And my mom believes that she had a thing to do with this. And so it’s pretty cool having her say that and then actually happening. So it’s kind of surreal,” Farmer said.

The love of baseball runs deep in the Farmer family, from his grandmother all the way down to his parents. His dad was a successful college pitcher in the SEC and even played several years in the minor leagues for the braves organization.

“Brian snicker finally put it together that he was my dad. He like came up to me, says ‘Your dad was Brian Farmer...’” Farmer said.

His strength is in his versatility, especially in the infield. He can play pretty much anywhere and give his teammates breaks when needed.

“I’m open for anything. I think that’s I just want to win,” Farmer said.

“I think you know winning in Atlanta is really cool,” he added. When they won the World Series, that was, I was jealous, you know. I was I actually you know watching the World series in Atlanta while it was going on. So it was cool to see, But I’d like to get back to the playoffs," he said.

A fun fact about Farmer: He’s also a movie star.

In high school, he played the role of practice quarterback in the movie “The Blind Side,” and he, of course, got to meet Sandra Bullock, too.

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