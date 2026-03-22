Atlanta Braves, Delta introduce new perks for SkyMiles members

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines and the Atlanta Braves have extended their partnership through the 2035 season, continuing a relationship that began when the team moved to the city in 1966. The agreement keeps Delta as the official airline partner of the Braves for the next decade.

The renewed partnership focuses on expanding fan experiences and community initiatives. Under the new deal, the organizations will introduce exclusive perks for Delta SkyMiles members at Truist Park beginning with the 2026 season.

The agreement includes the launch of “Pre-Boarding at Truist Park,” a program giving Delta SkyMiles members early access to Friday home games. This allows members to watch batting practice and attempt to catch home run balls from the outfield seating bowl before the stadium opens to the general public.

Other interactive features include the Delta Doppelgänger look-alike screen and the Delta First Class Seat Upgrade, which uses trivia to move fans into premium seats during the game.

Fans will continue to see the airline’s branding on the left outfield wall and digital displays throughout the game-day experience. The Delta SKY360° Club, a 17,000-square-foot all-inclusive venue, provides food, beverages and service behind home plate. Outside the stadium, the Delta Parking Deck features a 25-foot installation of a Delta aircraft tailfin.

The collaboration extends to local community projects, including a project to build 16 Hank Aaron Diamonds at Atlanta Public Schools high schools. Jim Allen, senior vice president of corporate and premium partnerships for the Atlanta Braves, highlighted the importance of the long-term tie.

“For 60 seasons of Braves baseball in Atlanta, Delta Air Lines has been an extraordinary partner to our organization,” Allen said. “As two institutions deeply rooted in this city, the connection between the Braves and Delta reflects a shared pride in Atlanta and the community we serve.” Allen also noted that the airline handles the transportation of players throughout the season.

Delta officials emphasized the cultural connection between the two organizations. Emmakate Young, head of global partnership marketing at Delta, said the airline views Atlanta as its home. “As we continue this relationship through 2035, we’re proud to continue supporting Braves fans and creating memorable moments for SkyMiles Members at the ballpark, while celebrating the spirit of Atlanta together,” Young said.

Delta also serves as the presenting partner for Braves Blood Drives. These events are held at Truist Park throughout the year in coordination with the American Red Cross. The airline also participates in traditional fan experiences like promotions and bobblehead giveaways.

From its Atlanta hub, Delta operates more than 900 peak-day departures to more than 200 destinations worldwide. The airline is expanding its international reach from Atlanta this summer with new nonstop service to Naples and Brussels.

The first of the 16 Hank Aaron Diamonds opened at an Atlanta high school earlier in 2026. Fans can access the new pre-boarding benefits starting with the current baseball season. New nonstop service to Naples and Brussels will begin this summer.

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