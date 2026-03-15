Atlanta Braves taking Truist Park experience to fans on 2026 Braves Country Road Trip

ATLANTA — The Braves will bring the Truist Park experience to fans across the Southeast during the 2026 Braves Country Road Trip.

The tour will travel through Georgia, Ala., S.C., N.C. and Tennessee from March through August. This year’s tour features a new look inspired by classic Americana and the golden age of Route 66.

Each stop on the tour will feature a life-size Braves Country map wall. Fans can use the wall to pin their hometown and represent their specific area of the region.

The experience also includes a real Polaroid camera for attendees to take keepsake photos, mimicking the style of traditional road trips.

Fans can collect limited edition, custom state posters during the events. These posters were designed by Michael Korfhage, a Braves Country artist based in Nashville.

Additionally, attendees can share their road trip experiences through personalized Braves postcards.

Here’s the schedule:

March 15: Athens, GA – University of Georgia vs. University of Tennessee Baseball Game at Foley Field

March 21-22: Darlington, SC – Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend, Fan Zone at Darlington Raceway

March 28-29: Birmingham, AL – Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Powered By AmFirst, Fan Fest

April 8: Atlanta, GA – Braves Block Party at Summerhill

April 11-12: Bristol, TN – Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend, Fan Zone at Bristol Motor Speedway

April 18: Auburn, AL – A-Day Spring Football Game Fan Fest Outside Jordan-Hare Stadium

April 25-26: Franklin, TN – Main Street Fest in Downtown Franklin

May 2: Columbus, GA – Columbus Clingstones vs. Montgomery Game at Synovus Park

May 16: Evans, GA – Thunder Over Evans

May 23: Hoover, AL – SEC Baseball Tournament Fan Fest

May 30-31: Nashville, TN – Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend, Fan Zone at Nashville Superspeedway

June 6: Lawrenceville, GA – Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Game at Gwinnett Field

June 13: Atlanta, GA – Braves Country Fest, Presented by Truist at Truist Park

July 11-12: Hampton, GA – Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart NASCAR Race, Fan Zone at EchoPark Speedway

August 8: Rome, GA – Rome Emperors vs. Greensboro Game at AdventHealth

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