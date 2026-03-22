2 infielders make Braves roster

Infielders Kyle Farmer and Dominic Smith signed major league contracts with the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Both players earned spots on the roster after attending spring training on minor league deals.

The agreements are split contracts that pay each player a $1.25 million salary while they are in the major leagues. The contracts include provisions for lower salaries if the players are assigned to the minor leagues at any point during the season.

Kyle Farmer FILE - Atlanta Braves' Kyle Farmer plays during a spring training baseball game, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Sarasota. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Matt Slocum/AP)

Farmer, 35, appeared in 97 games for the Colorado Rockies last season. He recorded a .227 batting average with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. Farmer provided defensive versatility for the Rockies by starting games at all four infield positions.

Throughout his career, Farmer has played in 804 games. Before joining the Rockies, he spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2017 to 2018, the Cincinnati Reds from 2019 to 2022 and the Minnesota Twins during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Smith, 30, played 63 games for the San Francisco Giants last year, primarily at first base. He finished the season with a .284 batting average, five home runs and 33 RBIs. He also recorded two stolen bases during his tenure with the Giants.

Smith has appeared in 756 career games since 2017. His previous major league experience includes stints with the New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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