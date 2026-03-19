162-game suspension for Braves’ Profar upheld by MLB: report

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar’s season-long suspension was upheld following an appeal, ESPN reported Thursday.

Profar was suspended 162 games by Major League Baseball on March 3 for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. It was the second positive test for him in consecutive seasons.

He also will be ineligible for postseason play and forfeit his season salary.

New Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss previously addressed it before the team’s first spring training game.

“Found out about 10 minutes before it got announced, maybe five minutes. So still processing a lot of this. And the fact of the matter is there’s a collectively bargained process here between MLB and the player association that has to play out. So don’t know a whole lot right now, but obviously disappointed,” Weiss said.

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Profar will serve a 162-game suspension without pay for violating MLB’s joint drug prevention and treatment program. Officials said Profar tested positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites.

It’s the same substance he tested positive for last year after opening weekend 2025. The league suspended Profar for 80 games.

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