0 Father in ICU after road rage incident escalates, wife says

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A father of three is in intensive care after a road rage incident ended with a driver attacking him, according to family members.

Cora Abbott and her husband, Travis Abbott, were on Highway 19/41 as they headed into Griffin on Sunday with their children and her mother. The family planned to visit their new home in Zebulon.

What was a simple drive home escalated when the family said a silver Honda Civic almost ran them off the road near the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Cora Abbott said her husband caught up to the car.

The woman said the driver in the other car followed them for miles, demanding they pull over.

Both cars stopped at an auto parts parking lot in Spalding County before there was a scuffle. Abbott said a man attacked her husband on the head with a steel reinforcing bar.

“He has a broken bone around his eyeball. He has a gash,” Cora Abbott said.

Abbott told Channel 2 Action News her husband is in a lot of pain.

"He's got internal bleeding in his head and his skull is broke," Shay Abbott said about her father.

Both Cora and Shay Abbott want the man they said caused Travis' injuries caught.

"He almost killed my husband, not to mention he could run other people off the road," Cora Abbott said.

The driver ultimately took off, but the Abbotts have a message for him.

"Turn yourself in cause you're gonna get caught," Cora Abbott said.

"I don't know how this man is sleeping at night. It takes a real monster to hit somebody with something that heavy," Shay Abbott said.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is looking into the incident.

Cora Abbott said the driver is a man standing around 6 feet tall, possibly in his 30s. She said his silver Honda Civic has Alabama plates with a flag on them.

Contact the sheriff's office at (770) 467-4233 if you have any information.

