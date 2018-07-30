Person shot, killed in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA - Homicide investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Atlanta.
Police say a person was shot near Pine Street and Courtland Street in Midtown. They were taken to the hospital, where they died.
Pine Street is blocked as police investigate.
We're working to learn more details about the shooting and any possible suspects, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
