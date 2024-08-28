Southeast Georgia woman charged with child molestation

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — A 41-year-old southeast Georgia woman was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on multiple counts of child molestation and the sexual exploitation of children.

According to the GBI, Brandy Gill of Patterson, Ga. in Pierce County, was under investigation after agents in the Child Exploitation and Cyber Crimes Unit got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Cyber Tipline Report from the NCMEC said Gill may be in the possession of and distributing child sexual abuse material.

The GBI investigation led to agents serving a search warrant at Gill’s home, and her subsequent arrest on Aug. 23 for four charges of sexual exploitation of children and two counts of child molestation.

She was taken into custody by the GBI and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into custody at the Pierce County Jail. A bond has not been set.

