South GA man injured while firing shots at police

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A Waycross man is facing multiple charges after shooting at police officers.

On Monday, June 30, at about 9:30 p.m., Waycross police officers in an unmarked car were near Ketterer Street and N. Crawford Street in Waycross, Georgia, when a white Chevrolet Equinox passed them. Officers saw a person in a ski mask shoot at the Equinox.

Officers stepped out of their unmarked car and chased after the shooter.

During the chase, the officers exchanged gunfire with the masked person as he escaped into the woods.

As police searched for the shooter, agents located the SUV and Devonte Deshawn Williams, 28, was identified as the shooter.

Police said the people in the Equinox, which included a 2-year-old child, played no part in the incident.

Williams was later found at his home and was arrested.

When police found him, he was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was evaluated at Waycross Memorial Hospital, and upon release was booked into the Ware County Jail.

Williams is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation.

