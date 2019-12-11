  • Woman stabbed then hit by car; attacker on the run

    By: Christian Jennings

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed and then run over by a car.

    It happened on Butner Road near Fair Ridge in the City of South Fulton.

    South Fulton police said around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, they got a call about the woman being hit by a car.

    When they got to the scene, they learned that the woman had exited the car she was riding in after being stabbed by someone inside, and when she fell out, a car hit her.

    Police haven't released the woman's name but said she's in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

    Police are currently searching for her attacker, who they say is still on the run.

