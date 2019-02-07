Woman claims cosmetic surgery center owes her $6,000 for procedure she never got

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta woman says a cosmetic surgery center owes her $6,000 for a procedure she never got, and she can't get a straight answer about her money.
Yolanda Dennis said she was never medically-cleared for the surgery because of a problem with blood work, so she requested a refund. Dennis said she was promised one within 30 days.
Three months later, the case landed in small claims court.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr went to the office to get answers and found out Dennis isn't alone.
Court records show a judge ordered the center to refund a Douglasville woman more than $4,000 in October, 10 months after she first asked for a refund.
What happened when Carr contacted the owner of the surgery center, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}