Wimbledon 2024: Atlanta’s Chris Eubanks knocked out in first round

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Christopher Eubanks of United States plays a forehand against Quentin Halys of France in his Men's Singles first round match during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

LONDON — Chris Eubanks won’t get a chance to repeat his magical Wimbledon run this year.

The Atlanta native lost to France’s Quentin Halys in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-2) during their first round match on Wednesday in London.

Eubanks captured the world’s attention at the Wimbledon tournament last summer.

The Westlake High School and Georgia Tech alum made it all the way to the quarterfinals. His Wimbledon run sent him soaring into the top 50 in the ATP Tour men’s tennis rankings last year.

Before Wednesday, Eubanks was ranked No. 60 in the world. After his straight sets loss, the live rankings now show him at No. 128 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Eubanks’ next tournament will be the 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of Team USA.

