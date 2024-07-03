Wimbledon 2024: Atlanta’s Chris Eubanks knocked out in first round

LONDON — Chris Eubanks won’t get a chance to repeat his magical Wimbledon run this year.

The Atlanta native lost to France’s Quentin Halys in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-2) during their first round match on Wednesday in London.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Eubanks captured the world’s attention at the Wimbledon tournament last summer.

The Westlake High School and Georgia Tech alum made it all the way to the quarterfinals. His Wimbledon run sent him soaring into the top 50 in the ATP Tour men’s tennis rankings last year.

Before Wednesday, Eubanks was ranked No. 60 in the world. After his straight sets loss, the live rankings now show him at No. 128 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Eubanks’ next tournament will be the 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of Team USA.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Former Georgia Tech tennis star wins first match after Wimbledon at Atlanta Open

©2024 Cox Media Group