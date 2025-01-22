Water main break turns South Fulton road into sheet of ice, stranding drivers

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Crews in South Fulton are working to fix a water main break on Hunter Road and South Fulton Parkway.

It’s one of two water main breaks that happened in the city Tuesday afternoon. The other happened on Commerce Drive.

However, crews said they had trouble accessing the break on South Fulton to repair it because so many drivers abandoned their cars because of the icy conditions.

“My truck is still at the top of the hill, and I’m very hesitant to go down or up because there’s no traction,” Otis Scriven said.

Some people told Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers they were even opting for walking several miles back home.

The City of South Fulton said crews will be out around the clock treating roads with a salt and sand solution, and city leaders are encouraging people to shelter in place.

“Stay off the roads, so you can allow them to treat the roads and emergency vehicles to respond,” South Fulton Assistant Fire Chief Jake Jenkins said.

South Fulton officials said there isn’t an estimated time for the repairs to be completed.

However, the city said if your home is impacted by water or a loss of power, they are opening two warming centers for the next 72 hours at Welcome All Park and Burdette Park off of Old National.

