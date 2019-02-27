Waffle House fails health inspection for expired milk, other violations

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - More than a dozen violations led to a metro Atlanta Waffle House failing a recent health inspection.
It is the Palmetto Waffle House on Roosevelt Highway in South Fulton County. In August, the Waffle House got an 82 on a health inspection. On Friday, it failed with a score of 60.
Customer Michael Knapp told Channel 2's Carol Sbarge he hates that that Waffle House failed. But he says with it being open 24 hours, seven days a week he is not surprised that could happen.
Another customer says he’s always had good customer service at that Waffle House.
Violations included the staff using milk that had expired Feb. 19, black substance accumulated on drink nozzles and sausage gravy not held hot enough.
We reached out to Waffle House to ask about the violations.
“Our corporate director of food safety met with the management of this restaurant to ensure the items outlined in the inspection were corrected," a corporate spokesperson said in an e-mail.
The spokesperson went on to say additional coaching is in place for associates. Waffle House apologized to customers for letting them down.
An inspector will be back to do a reinspection within 1 1/2 weeks.
