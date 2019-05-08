Students robbed at gunpoint at South Fulton school

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Students are on edge this morning after a robbery at gunpoint on the campus of a South Fulton school.
Officials said two former students trespassed on campus Monday evening and approached two current students. The two young men then flashed a gun, and took a cell phone and left campus, the principal said.
No students were hurt.
The two suspects are still on the run.
