South Fulton woman speaks after father’s murder; police ask for public’s help

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police and Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide case.

Police said Lewis Cherry was shot and killed at the Freedom Park Apartments on Delano Road in South Fulton.

“Um, I really do not know what happened. I just know that he was shot,” said Katrina Cherry.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cherry said that is all she knows about her father’s murder.

“It is really um. It is really devastating,” said Cherry.

South Fulton Police and Crimestoppers said her father 65-yar old Lewis Cherry was shot and killed at the apartment complex. It happened about two weeks ago,

“It has been some days. I am just taking it one day at a time,” said Katrina Cherry.

Police and Crimestoppers posted a flyer on social media. They are asking for the public’s help to solve the case.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I just do not understand. He has been in that neighborhood for so long. Just to hear that something like that happened, I am trying to grasp it.”

Katrina Cherry said this does not make any sense.

“I just do not understand. He has been in that neighborhood for so long. Just to hear that something like that happened, I am trying to grasp it.”

Katrina Cherry now has her memories of her father.

“He was very stern, but he was a great man. But if you needed something, he was there to do it for you.”

She has this to say to her father’s killer.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Why? Why? I mean gun violence is terrible. You did not have to shoot him.”

If you know anything about this shooting. Call Crimestoppers or South Fulton Police.

The family has set up a GoFundMe, click here to donate.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta's Tara Theatre holding Oscars watch party

©2023 Cox Media Group