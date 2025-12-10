Teen shot while trying to sell video game, neighbors say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot outside his apartment, as police search for the gunman.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and neighbors believe it was during a robbery while the teen was attempting to sell a video game.

Neighbors describe what they saw in the aftermath LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

“It’s really getting to me. I have real, real bad anxiety because of being out here and just seeing some of the stuff that goes on out here,” neighbor Davoene Stephens told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

Detectives returned to the complex Wednesday to search for evidence, interview witnesses and review surveillance video that may help identify the gunman.

Community members are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist the police investigation.

