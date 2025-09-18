South Fulton to review police department after accusations, lawsuits

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton City Council will proceed with an operational review of the South Fulton Police Department after the mayor withdrew his veto threat on Wednesday night.

The decision to move forward with the review comes after a series of lawsuits and complaints against the department, which prompted the the city to hire an independent firm to examine police operations.

Police Chief Keith Meadows has been placed on administrative leave.

“The mayor continues to politicize this matter, which does a disservice to our police department and our community,” District 2 Councilmember and candidate for Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs said in a statement. “I am glad that this police review will go forward.”

Incumbent Mayor Khalid Kamau is also running for reelection.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the mayor for comment on how he made his decision.

The council decided to hire an outside firm for the review in August, following multiple hostile-work-environment lawsuits filed by current and former officers.

A three-member council committee recommended a contract with Rothwell Confidential Services for just over $117,000.

“Our goal remains to make sure this process is equitable, transparent, and credible for the residents and officers of the SFPD,” Gumbs said.

The operational review is set to provide an independent assessment of the South Fulton Police Department, aiming to address community concerns and ensure accountability within the department.

Among the actions that will be undertaken during review, Rothwell staff will interview members of the city council, the city manager and police department command staff.

Additionally, the company will review internal affairs, disciplinary actions and promotions within the South Fulton Police Department as well as applicable city and department policies, among other items.

Once the review has concluded, Rothwell will put together a set of recommendations for potential improvements, if needed, and how best to implement them.

The findings and recommendations must be delivered within 60 days of the review’s start, according to the contract between Rothwell and the City of South Fulton.

