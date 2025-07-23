City of South Fulton places police chief on administrative leave

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows will be placed on temporary administrative leave, effective Aug. 5, the City of South Fulton announced Wednesday.

The move is happening as a formal, independent review of the police department is taking place. The police department and city is facing at least three lawsuits from current and former officers, who have made serious allegations.

Channel 2 also reported Wednesday about an ex-officer settling a religious discrimination lawsuit after saying South Fulton forced him to cut his hair.

The administrative leave “ensures the process remains unbiased and free from internal influence, regardless of the individual holding the position,“ the city said in a news release.

The City Council has gotten an external company to conduct the evaluation of the department.

It was just last week that Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reported that the city council authorized an independent investigation of the police department. The council at the time did not suspend the police chief.

“The City of South Fulton remains focused on ensuring public safety and continued excellence in policing services throughout this period. Deputy leadership within the department will maintain daily operations to ensure continuity of service to residents,” the city said.

