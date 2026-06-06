Watch out for fake $20 bills, sheriff’s office in Georgia county warns

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office warned community members it has seen a rise in $20 bills used throughout the community.
They urge people and local businesses to be on their guard when taking cash.
Make sure to carefully inspect bills when accepting payments or providing change.
Here’s what to look for, according to the sheriff’s office:
- Lack of texture or raised print
- Blurry or faded print
- Color-changing ink that doesn’t shift
- Incorrect serial numbers
- Paper that feels too smooth
The U.S. Secret Service has additional tips on how to spot fakes in denominations from $5 to $100.
Those who believe they have gotten counterfeit bill should contact law enforcement. They should not attempt to pass the bills along.
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